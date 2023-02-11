Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wonderful Weekend with Mild and Dry Weather; Transition to Snow and Cold Tuesday

BILLINGS — The weekend weather will remain mild and dry through Monday. Temperatures will be well above seasonal averages through this period.

By Monday night a weather disturbance will approach the state bringing the threat of snow and colder conditions to the area. Snow is mainly expected in the mountains and foothills but could spread onto the plains Tuesday.

The weather system will move out of the state by Wednesday morning with afternoon temperatures at or below seasonal averages and dry conditions.

By Thursday temperatures rebound to near seasonal averages and warm to above seasonal averages by Friday and into next weekend. The period Wednesday through Sunday is expected to be dry.