Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wonderful weekend ahead; transition Tuesday; rebound late week

7-day Forecast Friday February 10th
Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 18:14:20-05

BILLINGS — A wonderful weekend is ahead with dry and mild conditions prevailing through Monday.

On Monday night, a weather disturbance will move into the area bringing the chance of mountain snow and possibly snow to the foothills and plains. Temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly below seasonal averages.

The weather disturbance will clear the area by Wednesday with temperatures slowly rebounding to near seasonal averages on Wednesday before rebounding back above seasonal averages Thursday through next weekend.

Drier weather will prevail Thursday through next weekend.

