Q2 Billings Area Weather: With heat, dry, and wind come fire concerns

BILLINGS — We’re still on track for a very warm end of the week.

For most locations, Friday will be the warmest day so far in 2021. Highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s with record temperatures possible in Billings, Livingston, Miles City and Sheridan, Wyoming.

Although it may sound pleasant for summer weather lovers, we have not been used to readings this warm. Wear light clothing, apply sunscreen, and stay hydrated.

For much of northern and eastern Montana extending into North/South Dakota, Friday will bring critical wildfire weather. With the very warm readings combined with breezy conditions and very low humidity, grassland fires could start to spread quickly.

Temperatures back off to the mid to lower 70s Saturday, but that is still 10 degrees above the seasonal average. A cold front during the afternoon/evening will produce a few showers or even general thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

Sunday and Monday will be cooler with a chance of showers each day. Highs will back off to the 50s and low 60s through early next week.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Partly cloudy with a low near 52.

Friday… Mostly sunny with a high close to 86. That would tie the April 30 record set in 1939. Southwest winds increase 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday… A mix of clouds and sun with a chance of a shower thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. A high close to 73.

