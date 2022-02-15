Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry weather takes a couple swings but doesn't land a sold punch

BILLINGS — One weather system moves across the area Monday night through Tuesday morning. The second is Tuesday night through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Livingston area and Paradise Valley, around Judith Gap, and along the Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills from the overnight hours through Wednesday as especially morning commutes both Tuesday and Wednesday could be affected with slick roads and impaired visibility.

With more clouds than sun, highs will be in the 30 to low 40s Tuesday and mainly 20s with some low 30s for a colder Wednesday. Overnight temperatures drop to the teens with some low 20s.

An upper ridge returns high temperatures to the 40s to mid-50s Thursday through Sunday with winds in the mountain foothills to around 50 mph. Sunday night through Monday, another shot of cooler and wetter weather arrives.