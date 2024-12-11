Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter travel east of Billings

BILLINGS — Snow and wind will cause slick roads in areas of eastern Montana through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations in some areas could reach 2-to-4 inches.

Gusty winds and falling snow in these areas will reduce visibility difficult travel conditions possible on I-90, I-94, and Highway 212 east of Billings Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Use care and delay travel if you can.

Meantime, the Livingston / Nye / Big Timber corridor will see gusts of 30 to 60 mph overnight, decreasing Wednesday afternoon. Use caution in these areas, especially driving high-profile vehicles.

Temperatures will drop to single digits below zero to teens above zero early Wednesday to the north and east of Billings. The afternoon readings for these locations will only recover to the teens and 20s.

From Billings to the west and south, lows will be more comfortably in the 20s and the highs in the mid-30s to 40s. In fact, Billings has a quiet weather pattern for the next week that stays mainly dry with afternoon highs in the 40s.