Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter is hanging on; more precipitation tonight

BILLINGS — More precipitation is on the way with a chance of it starting as freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Make sure to be cautious during the evening commute Friday night and Saturday morning. Roads will likely be slick. Heaviest accumulations will be in the mountains, foothills, and down into parts of northern Wyoming. The Billings area is expected to get 1 to 3 inches with potential for 4 inches in some nearby areas.

Overnight temperatures will be a mixture of some teens and 20s.

Saturday will be a cool day with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. This system should move out by Saturday afternoon. A slight warm-up through Monday with another round of precipitation by the middle of next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Snow showers tonight. Low near 22°F

Tomorrow... Lingering morning snow showers. High near 28°F

Tomorrow night... Mostly cloudy switching to party cloudy. Low near 16°F

