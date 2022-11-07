Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter is coming; cooler air with chances of snow

BILLINGS — A chilly day today but overall very quiet.

Tomorrow will be the start of some colder air shifting into the area. Much of this week temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Overnight lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the single digits and teens.

Also, more moisture is shaping up to move in with chances of snow across the area. The bulk of the accumulation will be in the higher elevations but there is a possibility to see around an inch in the Billings area by Tuesday morning.

Dress warm and stay weather ready!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... increasing clouds with a low near 23°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 36°F

Tomorrow night... Snow showers with a low near 18°F