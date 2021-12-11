Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy weekend, but when could we see more snow move in?

BILLINGS — Another cool day Saturday with some windy conditions west of Billings in the Livingston to Nye Area. High wind warning is in effect until Sunday at 5 p.m. Please be careful, travel could become a bit difficult. Try to plan on an alternate route if you are going out.

Overnight temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will be a bit of a warmer day with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

Dry conditions for the most part but by Tuesday into Wednesday could see another chance of some snow!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mostly clear. Low near 33°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny. High near 45°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy. Low near 25°F