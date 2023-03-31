Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy weekend ahead, then a cool week through Friday

BILLINGS — High temperatures on Saturday will approach seasonal averages before a Pacific cold front sweeps across the area Saturday evening. Scattered showers and a few isolated weak thunderstorms could accompany the frontal passage Saturday evening. These showers could be a mixture of rain and snow as temperatures fall with the frontal passage Saturday evening.

Windy conditions will prevail Saturday ahead of the cold front and become more widespread and stronger on Sunday behind the cold front.

High temperatures Monday through Friday will continue to be well below seasonal averages. A weather disturbance will move into the Great Basin and central Rockies by Monday night. This could spread some light snow into southern Montana depending on the exact track of this disturbance. Those with travel plans to the south and east Tuesday and Wednesday should continue to monitor the forecast the next few days as this weather system evolves.

At this time it is not expected to have much impact on Montana, with the exception of southeastern Montana and northern Wyoming.