Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy start and a look ahead

BILLINGS — Wind will highlight the weather Monday.

As the upper low that brought cool days and rain showers over the weekend list of the Northeast, wind gusts of 45 to 55 miles an hour are expected from Billings to the West. 35 to 45 mile-per-hour gusts are expected across northern Wyoming and Southeast Montana with more wind in the northeastern corner of the state as well.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs mainly in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Unsettled weather moves back into the area Tuesday creating the environment for showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Things remain unsettled throughout the work week with the chance of especially afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Snow will be possible for the higher elevations especially above 7000 feet.

Wednesday will be the coolest day with the best chance of rain. Highs will be mainly in the 50s to low 60s. Thursday will warm to the 60s and Friday could hit the mid to lower 70s.

Billings forecast:

Monday… Partly to mostly cloudy with a high near 69. Westerly winds increase to 15 to 30 miles an hour in the afternoon with wind gusts close to 40 mph.

Monday night… Mostly clear with a low around 49 gusty winds continue through the evening.

Tuesday… Increasing clouds with a high again close to 69. A chance of showers and thunderstorms increases during the afternoon and evening.

