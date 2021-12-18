Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy conditions with a chance of snow

BILLINGS — A bit of a warmer day Saturday with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. Still some windy conditions especially west of Billings in the Livingston to Nye area. Be careful, travel could be a bit difficult as blowing snow could be an issue.

Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the 20s and 30s. Some areas in the eastern plains could drop into the teens Saturday night.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the 30s to low 40s for most of the area. There is another chance of some snow with the heaviest accumulations in or near the Musselshell River Valley. This system will move in Sunday afternoon and stick around through early Monday morning. Please be careful roads may be slick and expect some poor visibility.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with a low near 30°F

Tomorrow... P.M. snow showers. High near 37°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with snow showers. Low near 12°F