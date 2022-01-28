Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy but warm weekend

BILLINGS — A period of dry, windy, and warmer-than-average days starts Friday and last through Sunday.

Wind gusts near the mountains could routinely reach 50 to 60 mph with gusts of 70 mph possible. Broken limbs and downed power lines are possible in the area, with strong crosswinds affecting travel.

A pattern change begins on Sunday and moves across the area Monday. A cold front will cause the winds to stop and drop temperatures to the single digits by Tuesday morning. There is a chance for a couple of inches of snow for Billings and higher amounts for the foothills.

Tuesday Wednesday are the coldest days with slight warming towards the weekend. But even that turn around will keep temperatures near or below the seasonal averages with a chance of hit-and-miss snow showers.