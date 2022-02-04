Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy at times and warmer than average days ahead

BILLINGS — No real changes are expected for the next week to 10 days as we remain mainly dry, breezy to windy, and warmer-than-average.

Thursday night, winds increase in the Livingston / Nye area and could gust over 60 mph. Meantime a few light snow showers are possible in southeast Montana.

Winds increase through Friday for the Big Timber / Harlowton with wind gusts of over 50 mph possible. Billings to the west will be breezy to windy at time, and most highs in the area will be in the 30s to mid-40s.

Strong winds can be expected Friday night over a wide area, including the eastern plains. The strongest gusts in the usually windy areas near the mountains.

A disturbance Saturday increases the cloud cover and will scatter a few rain and snow showers. Temperatures remain in the 30s/40s for highs.

Expect more of the same through the weekend well into next week: Periods of wind, highs as warm as the low 50s, and lows in the 20s and 30s. Another disturbance Tuesday through Wednesday could scatter a few showers.

