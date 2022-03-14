Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and warmer Tuesday but doesn't really cool down much

FORECAST MONDAY EVENING MAR 14, 2022
Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 19:47:09-04

BILLINGS — Winds increase in the Livingston/Nye area once again Monday night through Tuesday morning with gusts expected to reach over 60 mph. Winds will ease a little inthe mountain foothills but blow across the plains Tuesday with gusts to about 40 mph.

Temperatures start mainly in the 30s early Tuesday and reach the 50s to low 60s Tuesday afternoon. The mountains west of Billings could pick up several inches of snow Monday night / Tuesday with a few scattered to isolated showers around the area.

Things are cooler but more settled Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Expect to see temperatures edge back toward 60 by around Saturday.

