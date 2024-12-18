Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds will be a whippin'!

It's a foggy start across Billings Wednesday morning with reduced visibility down to half a mile in spots. Slow it down and drive safely.

The big weather story through early Thursday will be strong winds with gusts between 60-75 mph expected at times. Use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle like a big rig or if you are pulling a trailer. Portions NE MT will see waves of wintry weather through Thursday morning with snow, rain, and freezing rain all possible. Watch out for slick roads, bridges, and overpasses.

High pressure builds in again on Thursday and this will begin a stretch of mainly dry weather through early next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday, 20s east to 40s west on Thursday then mainly 40s and 50s Friday through the middle of next week.

