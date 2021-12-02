Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds gradually decrease but more record warm possible

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING DEC 1, 2021
FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING DEC 1, 2021
Posted at 7:15 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 21:15:51-05

BILLINGS — Billings tied the December 1 daily high record of 65. Livingston (63°), Miles City (70°), and Sheridan, Wyoming (76°) all broke daily records Wedensday.

Winds should continue to decrease through the night but remain strong Thursday, even onto the plains. The winds, coupled with a mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures warm overnight.

With morning temperatures starting mainly in the 40s in southern Montana and Northern Wyoming (colder in the Bighorn Basin) high temperatures will still be near daily records for December 2. Reading in the 60s to even low 70s are expected once again.

The fly in the ointment is the timing of a cold front front moving through in the late afternoon. It will limit the afternoon warm up if it arrives early.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader