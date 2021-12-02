Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds gradually decrease but more record warm possible

BILLINGS — Billings tied the December 1 daily high record of 65. Livingston (63°), Miles City (70°), and Sheridan, Wyoming (76°) all broke daily records Wedensday.

Winds should continue to decrease through the night but remain strong Thursday, even onto the plains. The winds, coupled with a mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures warm overnight.

With morning temperatures starting mainly in the 40s in southern Montana and Northern Wyoming (colder in the Bighorn Basin) high temperatures will still be near daily records for December 2. Reading in the 60s to even low 70s are expected once again.

The fly in the ointment is the timing of a cold front front moving through in the late afternoon. It will limit the afternoon warm up if it arrives early.