Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind to start with rain and snow to follow

BILLINGS — Strong winds highlight Thursday's weather. As they edge downward, we turn our attention to early weekend rain and snow showers.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will blow in the Livingston / Nye areas Thursday, with gusts of 20 to 35 mph spreading across much of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Winds subside during the evening.

A low digging across the area on Friday will first bring increasing clouds, then rain and snow showers by Friday night through Saturday. It will be chilly enough for some light snow to develop in some of the lower elevations early Saturday.

Expect some travel concerns, especially in the mountain passes and near the foothills. This system should exit into the Dakotas by late Saturday,

Temperatures will be mild Thursday, reaching the 50s and some low 60s to the east of Billings. Overall, temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler Friday afternoon.

Expect breezy conditions Sunday with a chance of light showers again Monday.