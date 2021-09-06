Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, smoke, and temperatures all decrease

BILLINGS — Very dry conditions with warm temperatures and wind ahead of a cold front have increased fire risk Monday. In addition, wildfire smoke has increased, and is influencing air quality. If you suffer from respiratory problems, limit time outdoors and decrease activity.

As the front moves through Monday the amount of smoke and the wind speed both decrease. Morning temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Tuesday afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine, a bit of haze, light winds, and highs in the 70s and low 80s.

A high pressure ridge will nudge the temperatures back to the 80s and low 90s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, and also bring more smoke back into the picture.

Billings forecast:

Monday night... Areas of smoke and wind decreasing. Partly clear with a low around 54. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

Tuesday... Sunny, with a high near 83. Light variable breeze.

Tuesday night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday... Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday... Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

