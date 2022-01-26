Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, showers, and back to wind again

BILLINGS — Winds will be increasing Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning around the Beartooth foothills to the 50 to 65 mph range. It will be breezy across the plains, reach 15 to 25 mph with occasionally stronger gusts near Billings.

Most of Wednesday will remain dry until Wednesday evening through Thursday morning as a disturbance passes by. This will create mainly mountain snow with some light showers in the lower elevations.

Low temperatures will stay mainly in the teens and 20s Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon readings mainly in the 30s to low 40s both days.

Dry and warm weather with gusty winds along the western foothills is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will be mainly in the 40s and some low 50s.

Changes may be in store next week starting Monday and Tuesday. A colder and wetter pattern seems to be developing.

