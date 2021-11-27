Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind Seems To Be The Story But Did Someone Say Potential Record Breaks?

BILLINGS — A mild day today with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Winds are anywhere from 10 to 20 mph. The good news, the winds will calm down tonight. The bad news, the winds will pick back up by tomorrow evening. The main issue will be west of Billings where 60 plus mph winds are possible. Please be careful, travel could become a bit difficult and the fire danger is still lingering around so try not to create any sparks.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the 30s.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for most of the area. Again, those winds will pick up again by tomorrow evening.

Sunday is shaping up to be a windy day. Also, we could see a potential record break here in the Billings area!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy, Winds 10 to 15 mph. Low near 33°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy to start, Winds 5 to 10 mph. High near 49°F

Tomorrow night... Partly Cloudy and Windy. Low near 39°F