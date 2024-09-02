Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind possible around storms before briefly cooler

BILLINGS — Tuesday and Wednesday hold our best chance of showers and thunderstorms for some time. The biggest concern is wind, especially as wildfire season continues.

After temperatures peaked in the 90s to low 100s Monday, afternoon highs back off 6 to 12 degrees in most places for Tuesday and even more for Wednesday and Thursday. Despite a clearing sky and quieter weather, Thursday looks like the coolest day.

A few storms near the mountains Monday evening will slip onto the plains during the day on Tuesday, with a chance of showers or thunderstorms again Wednesday. These storms have the potential for gusty winds perhaps as high as 65 mph, and small hail is a secondary threat.

After cooling to mainly the 70s for highs on Thursday, another period of warm and dry weather begins again. By Saturday through early next week, highs will once again reach mid-80s to low 90s for much of the area consistently.