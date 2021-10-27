Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind leaves as cooler air plans weekend arrival

BILLINGS — While much of the wind is behind us in southern Montana and northern Wyoming, gusts around 60 mph for the mountain foothills will persist through Wednesday evening, Isolated thunderstorms in southeast Montana will taper off.

Thursday will be seasonally mild with highs mainly in the 50s. Winds near Livingston will help temperatures climb into the

60s on Friday.

Splitting trough coming across the western U.S. late Friday will shut down the winds, bring in much cooler temperatures, and some light rain and snow to the mountains and foothills.

High temperatures drop to the 40s with lows 20s and 30s and stay there well into next week.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 25 to 30 mph gusting to 40 mph decrease to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind around 15 mph.

Friday Night: Rain likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.