Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind is our #1 weather word for Wednesday

BILLINGS — Strong winds are developing in the mountains foothills west of Billings and could gust 60 to 75 mph at times. Some of this wind will push onto the plains Wednesday and Thursday.

Some of these gusts across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming will reach 40 to 50 mph, especially late Wednesday through Thursday morning. In addition, the west-facing slopes of mountains west of Billings could pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Most of the low temperatures early Wednesday will range from the mid-teens to mid-20s. The afternoon will be mainly 40s to low 50s.

Areas of northeastern Montana will see some rain or snow showers Wednesday with a slight chance for freezing rain. While Thursday will be cooler with more 30s and 40s for highs with decreasing winds, extreme northeastern Montana look to spend Thursday afternoon in the single digits and teens for highs.