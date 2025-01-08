Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind is bringing travel concerns through Wednesday

BILLINGS — Our biggest concern is blowing snow causing poor visibility, slick roads, and drifting snow. There is a 60% chance of 50 mph gusts along the western foothills, and 40 mph gusts at Billings.

Travel impacts are expected along I-90 west of Billings; US-191 from Big Timber to Judith Gap; and US-212 from Roberts to Laurel. By the afternoon, expect breezy to windy conditions to spread east of Billings.

Warmer highs in the 30s to low 40s Wednesday will decrease the risk of blowing snow by afternoon as the snow crusts over. The potential for rain and/or snow showers increases Wednesday afternoon with the higher hills east and south of Billings looking at a quick one-to-three-inch accumulation of wet snow.

Icy conditions are possible Wednesday night as temperatures cool to the teens and 20s. Snow showers may linger in southeast Montana through Thursday afternoon. By late Friday, the chance for precipitation begins to increase with some rain, snow and mixed precipitation expected through the weekend especially north and east of Billings.

While most weekend snow totals look to stay light, a northerly flow is good news for snowfall in the Red Lodge foothills.