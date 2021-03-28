Q2 Billings area Weather: Wind increases overnight through Monday

BILLINGS — Winds remain strong Sunday night and will pick up on Monday. Gusts will routinely hit 50 to 65 miles an hour in Eastern Montana northern Wyoming with top winds of 70 – 80 mph possible in the Livingston/Nye area overnight.

A cold front will keep the winds going as it passes through the Eastern plains as most of the alarm clocks are sounding early Monday. Areas of rain/snow showers will come along for the ride along and behind the front.

Many of the warmest readings for Monday will occur prior to sunrise before the cold front moves through. Most afternoon readings will be in the 30s to mid 40s.

The chance of showers will wind down during the afternoon with partial clearing Monday. Winds remain brisk through Monday night with periods of wind from Billings eastward through Tuesday.

The rest of the week is dry and warming with highs mainly the 50s to low 60s on Wednesday, then 60s to mid 70s through the weekend. Expect dry and sometimes breezy conditions.

Billings forecast:

Sunday night… Increasing clouds with a chance of overnight rain showers. Wind gusts could reach 45 to 55 mph with temperatures dropping after a cold front moves through around 5 AM.

Monday… A chance of mainly morning rain/snow showers with some clearing in the afternoon. A high near 43. Winds will gust 40 to 60 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday… A mix of clouds and sun Tuesday with a high in the low 40s. Mainly sunny with mid to upper 50s on Wednesday.

