Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind highlights the weather briefly

BILLINGS — Gusty winds are expected in the plains in southeast Montana on Tuesday and likely again Wednesday. Gusts could reach 50 mph near the Dakotas, while the rest of the area remains at least breezy.

After the rain and snow showers during the day on Monday, the chance for precipitation will ease through the evening hours. There is a low chance for overnight snow lingering in the mountains and in far eastern Montana.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s leaning colder west of Billings. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly in the 30s.

Breezy conditions continue over far southeast Montana on Wednesday, as a closed low tracks east across the Northern Plains. Wind gusts into the 40s mph are possible near the Dakotas border.

Another chance of showers develops starting late Thursday through the weekend. The extended forecast is nothing more than speculation right now, but there are some signals of a cooler and wetter pattern closer to Thanksgiving.