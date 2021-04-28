Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, dry and possible record highs by Friday

BILLINGS — Close to record high temperatures Friday afternoon.

Thursday will be warm, dry and breezy with highs mainly in the 70s but shy of the 80s possible Friday.

Billings will be close to a record high on Friday afternoon. Sheridan, Wyoming, Livingston and Miles City are all forecast to be within a few degrees of April 30 records by later in the afternoon. That heat will lead to some wildfire concerns especially with breezy conditions and low humidity.

A cool down will come over the weekend with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s to mid 70s, and mainly the 50s to about 60 by Sunday and showers increase.

For Thursday and especially Friday warm and dry conditions combined with wind increase the risk for grassland fires to spread quickly. Use added care.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Mostly clear with a low of about 46.

Thursday… Mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. A high around 78.

Friday… Temperatures start off around 50 and end up in the mid-80s with a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. 86 would tie the 1939 record for the warmest afternoon on April 30.

