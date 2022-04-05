Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind dominates the next 2 days

BILLINGS — A sustained period of very strong wind gusts of 40 to 70 mph persists mainly through Tuesday, with southeast Montana seeing strong winds through Wednesday.

Showers will return into blowing rain and snow and could affect travel with poor visibility. High profile and towing vehicles could be at risk, and extreme caution should be used.

Power outages and minor damage are possible from winds and there is some wildfire risk. Young livestock could be affected with a combination of wind, colder temperatures and wet conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 20s to mid-30s early Tuesday with highs in the 40s to low 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday is drier but still windy, especially closer to the Dakotas.

Showers move west to east Monday night through Tuesday morning. As the low exits, it may wrap more moisture around the low and create snow showers in eastern Montana and the western Dakotas late Tuesday through Wednesday.