Q2 Billings Area Weather: When will the wind wind down?

BILLINGS — Winds along the mountain foothills west of Billings will continue to rise through Saturday. The Big Timber to Harlowton area has a good chance for winds exceeding 60 mph and the Livingston/Nye region should expect 60 to 70 mph gusts through Sunday morning.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issues by the National Weather Service for these areas. There is some potential for some mountain wave activity around Red Lodge, with the potential for strong and potentially damaging winds.

The mountains will pickup a 4 to 6 inches over the weekend, but that will be over time. The lower elevations across Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming will be breezy conditions with afternoon temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s for highs.