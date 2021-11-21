Q2 Billings Area Weather: What Should We Pack To Go To Grandma's For The Holiday?

BILLINGS — A sunny day today with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some breezy conditions tonight into tomorrow. The main issue will be west of Billings into the Livingston area. Gusts anywhere from 50 to 65 mph; so please be careful.

Overnight temperatures tonight a bit warmer mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day in this stretch with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front swings through bringing the small chance of some precipitation and cool air for Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Thursday shaping up to be a nice day with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Winds 15 to 25 mph. Higher gusts possible. Low near 39°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny. Winds 10 to 20 mph. High near 58°F

Tomorrow night... Mainly clear with a few clouds. Low near 34°F