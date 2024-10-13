Q2 Billings Area Weather: What has seemed like an endless weather pattern…ends!

BILLINGS — What has seemed like an endless weather pattern…ends! While the details are still fuzzy, our warm and dry days suddenly become noticeably cooler and wetter.

Sunday starts off cool with lows mainly in the 30s. Areas near the mountains and east of Billings will see areas of frost and freeze with a mainly clear sky and a light wind.

Most of the highs will be in the 60s with a few low 70s Sunday afternoon. That will be close to or only a little warmer than average, and we haven’t said that much in since late September.

Mostly clear and dry conditions continue through Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer than the 50s to low 60s that are typical for mid-October.

Instead, highs will be in the 70s to even low 80s each day through midweek. A few daily record high temperatures will be challenged.

What we are confident about is a cold front will punch through sometime Wednesday through Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures, rain and mountain snow. There is even a chance some of the lower elevations seeing a bit of snow in the mix.

But the details are murky. Keep checking back as the picture comes into focus.