BILLINGS — Clouds increasing tonight with scattered showers or thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures tonight will be in the high 60s and low 70s.

The clouds could bring a relief Monday with temperatures reaching the mid to high 80s, some areas reaching the low 90s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... increasing clouds with some possible showers and thunderstorms. Low about 69.

Tomorrow... Cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.