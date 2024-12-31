Q2 Billings Area Weather: Welcome in the new year with a coat and gloves

BILLINGS — The weather will remain active with snow showers through the weekend. Below normal temperatures are expected for most of the area.

If you plan to be out celebrating the new year, use caution traveling this evening. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, patchy fog and slick roads may create some hazardous driving conditions.

Afternoon temperatures for the next week will range from the single digits and teens in eastern Montana; to the 20s around Billings; to the low 30s in northern Wyoming and to the west of Billings. There will be several opportunities for mainly light snow showers.

We might have a period of moderate snow Friday and Saturday. Check back for updates as the pattern becomes clearer.