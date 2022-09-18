Q2 Billings Area Weather: Week two of Sunday football is tomorrow; here is your forecast

BILLINGS — A fairly mild day today with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A high pressure ridge is sneaking its way back into the region so we will continue to see this warm up through Monday.

Cooler days with chances of precipitation are shaping up to move in Tuesday through Thursday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy to start with a low near 51°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds with a high near 79°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 54°F