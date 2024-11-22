Q2 Billings Area Weather: We will be ducking showers off-and-on during Thanksgiving travel

BILLINGS — In the short term, we are not expecting a lot of rain or snow, but the precipitation we do receive could create some hazards. In the long term, let's talk about Thanksgiving.

Brisk winds down the E Mountain slopes will hold the temperatures into the 30s near the mountain foothills, but otherwise we'll be mainly in the 20s early Friday morning. Afternoon highs will range from the 30s from Billings to the north and east to the 40s to low 50s to the west and south.

The risk is slight, but the impacts could be big, so we'll mention a chance of some light freezing rain anywhere from Harlowton, Ryegate, to Roundup early Friday and again on Saturday morning. Otherwise, other than a few mountain showers, things will be dry through Friday.

The wind will be gusty around the Livingston foothills on Saturday as a cold front moves through. Gusts could reach 50 mph.

As the front moves through, rain and snow showers will develop and move across the plains. Accumulations are expected to be light. Billings has only about a 15% chance of an inch of snow Saturday night through Sunday.

Behind the system, the sky will clear, and temperatures will drop. Sunday afternoons highs will be mainly in the 30s, with overnight readings into early morning Monday reaching the teens and single digits.

A somewhat unsettled weather pattern will follow. Temperatures will be at or cooler than average each day, with a chance of a few stray showers persisting from Wednesday onward.

Overall, travel looks good before Thanksgiving, but showers could be popping up here or there as we get into Black Friday and the weekend.