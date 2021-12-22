Q2 Billings Area Weather: We trade warm & wind for cold and snow over Christmas

Strong winds highlight the weather now but it turns cold over the weekend.

Through Thursday, gusts around Livingston / Nye will continue to reach peaks of up to 70 mph, but gust to 50 mph could also reach Red Lodge, Harlowton, Big Timber, and the surrounding areas. Winds could become very strong near Red Lodge Mountain.

Winds will be breezy across eastern Montana and aid in a Wednesday afternoon warm up. Area east of Billings will reach the 30s and 40s the next 2 days, while Bilings westward and to the south reaches the 40s to low 50s.

All of this changes sometime Thursday night / Friday morning as a cold front shuts down the winds and drops the temperatures. Expect teens to low 20s on Christmas Day and only single digit highs and subzero low temperatures next week.