Q2 Billings Area Weather: We Still Have a Chance!

BILLINGS — Not as hot today with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Smoke and air quality is still an issue so stay up to date with your air quality reports.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with another chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.