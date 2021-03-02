Q2 Billings Area Weather: We hate to ruin your fun but this will not last forever

BILLINGS — Warm and dry conditions continued Tuesday.

The weather pattern remains fairly flat Wednesday with generally light winds, plenty of sun with just a few clouds, and highs mainly in the 50s.

Dry and warm conditions continue through the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s by Friday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures will drop mainly to the 30s. Average temperatures this time of year are highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

A cold front moves from west to east across the area Saturday night through early Sunday bringing cooler air and rain and snow showers back into the area. Showers become more likely late Monday into Tuesday with rain switching to all snow.

If the current trend continues, expect highs in the 30s to low 40s at the warmest with periods of snow showers next week.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Mostly clear with a low near 31. Westerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday… Mainly sunny with a high of about 55.

Wednesday night and Thursday you… Partly cloudy with a low near 28 and a high Thursday afternoon close to 56.

