Q2 Billings Area Weather: We go from short to long sleeves this week

BILLINGS — Expect a sharp shift in the weather from very warm and dry to much cooler and wetter by the end of the work week.

Very warm weather continues Tuesday morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Average readings in mid-May are about 10° cooler. By the afternoon expect highs in the 80s with even a low 90° reading possible here there East of Billings.

Isolated thunderstorms and showers will develop late Tuesday and increase through the rest of the week. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s are expected Wednesday but showers increase Wednesday night.

Southeast Montana will be active Thursday afternoon and evening with the potential for strong thunderstorms including areas of strong winds, hail or pockets of heavy rain.

Snows expected in the mountains and in the foothills to the West of Billings by late in the week. Friday is setting up to be the chilliest day by far, with daytime highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be mainly in the 30s with 20s in the higher elevations.

Showers will decrease through the weekend with temperatures returning to the mid-60s by Monday. Rain totals will be heavier from Billings to the West but overall estimates are still fuzzy.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Mostly clear with a low near 54.

Tuesday… Mainly sunny with a high around 86. A 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday. Cooling with an increasing chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny early Wednesday with a high near 69. Showers develop late Wednesday through Thursday with high temperatures only expected close to 49 Thursday afternoon.

