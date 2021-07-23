Q2 Billings Area Weather: We go from dry to drier to dire

BILLINGS — The Drought Monitor over the past 30 days clearly shows the worsening conditions. Much of Montana and northern Wyoming has moved up one or two levels on the drought scale.

Hot temperatures and dry conditions over the next seven days will only make things worse. Highs in the area will consistently reach the 90s to low 100s through much of next week with lows slipping to mainly the 60s.

Billings will be close to record highs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Isolated storms may develop by Wednesday.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... Mostly clear with a low near 60.

Saturday and Sunday.... Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.