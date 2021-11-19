Q2 Billings Area Weather: Watch for the moon Thursday night and showers Friday night

BILLINGS — Gusty winds near the Beartooth foothills and Livingston could reach 40 to 50 mph through mid-day Friday. Incoming pacific moisture will increase the chances for light snow in the Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains overnight.

The rest of the area will remain dry through much of Friday with highs getting into the 50s ahead of a cold front. A wave moves through Friday night into Saturday, spreading rain showers across the plains. Rain totals will be modest with the quick moving system.

The mountains will pick a couple of inches of new snow.

There is a partial lunar eclipse overnight. The best time to look is about 2 a.m. as most of the moon will have a crimson color from the earth's shadow. That is, if the clouds cooperate.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly overnight. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Variable wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

