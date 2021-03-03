Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wash the car off this week. Sweep the car off next week.

BILLINGS — This week remains warm and dry, and next week is cool and wetter.

Dry and warm conditions will continue into the weekend with high pressure over the region. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s through Saturday with some areas east of Billings reaching the middle to upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

Cooler and more unsettled weather begins Sunday, as a trough slides through the area. Sunday will still be very mild, but gradually cooling temperatures will edge into the area with a chance of mountain snow showers by the end of the weekend.

As the system develops, it will bring snow to the mountains by Monday night with cooler weather and a chance of rain and snow showers through at least Wednesday. Snow totals and how much the temperatures will drop are still unclear this far out.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Mostly clear with a low near 28 area Southwest breeze.

Thursday… Mostly sunny with a high near 58. Winds are light.

Thursday night and Friday… Only a few clouds around with a low in the low 30s a high on Friday close to 60. Clouds increase Friday night.

