Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warnings, But Don't Worry... Help Is On The Way!

BILLINGS — Hot day today with temperatures in the 80s to mid 90s. Could break some record highs today. Along with those warm temperatures, there will be some gusty winds over the course of the next few days. We will be in a red flag warning by tomorrow expiring tomorrow night around 9 pm.

Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 50s. Some areas could drop into the 40s.

Temperatures tomorrow will mainly be in the 80s. East of Billings could see some 90s temperatures. A cold front will move in tomorrow night bringing a small chance of some rain but mainly cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Some areas in the 40s.

Tomorrow... Hot with temperatures mainly in the 80s to mid 90s. Gusty winds up to 40 mph. Red Flag Warning till 9 pm.

