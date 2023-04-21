Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming trend through the weekend; chance of showers returns Tuesday

7-day Forecast Friday April 21st
Posted at 3:01 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 18:21:41-04

BILLINGS — Warmer daytime temperatures and more sunshine will return to the area Saturday through Monday. Very isolated showers are possible mainly over and near the mountains.

By late Monday night, the threat of scattered showers will return to the area with high temperatures on Tuesday afternoon being near seasonal averages. The weather disturbance responsible for this threat of showers will move out of the area by early Wednesday.

The next significant chance of showers will return to the area Thursday into Friday as a weather disturbance moves across the area. High temperatures Friday are expected to be slightly below seasonal averages.

