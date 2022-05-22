Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming trend on the way; how warm will we get?

BILLINGS — We will finish the weekend off on the cooler side with temperatures in the upper 50s low 60s. Chances of some scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two this afternoon and evening. Those showers will exit the area for mainly dry conditions heading into Monday.

Monday night and into Tuesday a weak shortwave system will push through bringing another chance of some scattered showers. Overall, a warm up trend is on the way with temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday and possibly the first 80 degree day this year on Thursday. Get out and Enjoy!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low near 38°F

Tomorrow… Mixture of sun and a few clouds. High near 65°F

Tomorrow night… Increasing clouds. Low near 43°F