Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming Temperatures through Wednesday; Thunderstorms Less Numerous

BILLINGS — A threat for severe weather continues over extreme southeastern Montana yet this evening, while the threat for heavy rain continues over northeastern Montana through tonight. On Sunday, the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms shifts east into the Dakotas leaving much of the area under mostly sunny skies Sunday through Wednesday.

Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are still possible Sunday through Wednesday, but thunderstorms will not be as numerous as the area has seen the last few days. A warming trend will continue through Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather pattern will shift slightly late week opening the door to increased thunderstorm activity Thursday and into next weekend. Temperatures will cool slightly by late week as a result.

