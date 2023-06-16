Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming temperatures through Father's Day, then cooler with rain chances Monday

BILLINGS — A large upper low will settle over the Pacific Northwest over the weekend. This will warm high temperatures over the area both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see a mix of sun and clouds each day as this weather system gets established over Washington and Oregon.

A weaker weather disturbance will move across the state on Saturday, bringing clouds and at least a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most areas will remain dry on Saturday.

On Sunday, expect to start the day with mostly sunny skies before increasing cloudiness moves west to east across the state. By late Sunday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected to approach the area and move eastward through Sunday night.

Monday will be a partly sunny day with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms developing. High temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday.

Temperatures most of the next week are expected to be cooler than seasonal averages while each day will have some chance for isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.