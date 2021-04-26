Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warming each day through Friday

BILLINGS — Southeastern Montana will continue to see rain and snow through Tuesday, but the rest of the region will concentrate on a warm-up.

Areas of rain showers and higher elevation snow will continue Monday night through Tuesday in Southeast Montana. Wintry travel problems could develop on I 90 around the Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming early Tuesday.

Showers will end in Southeast Montana Tuesday afternoon leaving most of the week warming and dry. Temperatures will edge up each day through Friday before showers and even isolated thunderstorms redevelop by the weekend.

Highs on Tuesday will be mainly in the mid 50s to mid 60s across southern Montana northern Wyoming. By Wednesday, most of the highs will be in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. Winds will increase from Billings to the West for a breezy afternoon.

Highs continue to edge up on Thursday, reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s with dry conditions continuing. Ahead of a cold front Friday, some highs… including around Billings… could reach the low 80s.

While details are unclear this far out, the weekend will trend cooler with showers increasing Saturday night through Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms may also develop.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Decreasing clouds with a low near 36.

Tuesday… Mostly to partly sunny with a high around to 63. A variable light wind.

Wednesday… Partly to mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Winds increase 15 to 25 mph.

