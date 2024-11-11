Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmest to start the week ahead, wettest late in the week

BILLINGS — Periods of wind and off-and-on showers punctuate the weather in the coming week. But it starts off mainly warm and dry.

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s. Localized fog could cause reduced visibility and impact your morning commute. Give yourself some time.

High pressure on Monday will keep us dry and warm for mid-November. Highs will be in the 50s to mid-60s with more sun than clouds.

Winds near Livingston and the other wind-prone areas west of Billings could see gusts of 35 to 60 mph Monday afternoon.

Tuesday, our next weather system arrives with a cold front in the morning. That could mean light rain for areas from Billings to Miles City to the south.

The Bighorns and the Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains all have a chance at around 3 inches of snow through Tuesday night. Conditions will stay breezy with 20 to 40 mph gusts.

Highs will drop 10 to 15 degrees for most of the area from Monday to Tuesday when highs will be in the 40s to low 50s.

Conditions remain mild but breezy to windy at times until Friday. Rain and snow are expected in at least portions of the area by the weekend.

