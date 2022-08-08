Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warmer today; the heat is coming

Forecast August 7th, 2022
Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 07, 2022
BILLINGS — A warmer day today with clear sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the 80s.

Tomorrow will be a hotter day as a high pressure ridge will be dominating the region.

Wednesday and Thursday are still shaping up to be the hottest days this week with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, flirting with triple digits.

Stay cool and weather ready.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 59°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny and hot. High near 95°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 62°F

